A Patron of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kwahu in the Abetifi constituency of the Eastern Region, Mr. Nicholas Asiedu Nyarko, aka Nike, has donated seven motorbikes and 2,500 party T-shirts of President Akufo-Addo to support the 2020 campaign

The businessman also donated cash of GHC45,000.00 to the Kwahu Block.

Mr Nyarko made the presentation at Kwahu-Abetifi over the weekends where the parliamentary candidates in Mpreaso, Abetifi, Nkawkaw, Abirim, Kwahu South and North Constituencies took their share.

Nike, a former parliamentary aspirant of Abetifi, after the presentation, pledged his total support to see to the victory of all the candidates and Nana Akufo Addo come December 7.

He said our position on the ballot paper indicates a clear victory in the coming election, and also stressed that the 4 more years to do more for Ghanaians is a great movement that we must all work hard to achieve.

He urged the NPP members to show tolerance to people from the other political blocs even in the face of provocation, and seek the national interest at all times during their campaigns.

In conclusion, he said the constituency executives should take good care and cultivate the culture of maintenance of the motorbikes as well as any other support that will come to the constituency.

The parliamentary candidates of the respective constituencies expressed gratitude for to him for his gesture.