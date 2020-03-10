2 hours ago

The Kwahu West Small Scale Miners Association (KWASSMA), made up of Kwahu youth in collaboration with Akroma Gold Mining Company Limited, is to reclaim a 75- acre devastated illegal mining sites at Wisiwisi, Kwahu Besease and Pankese in the Kwahu West Municipality.

The reclaimed lands would be use for the cultivation of coconut, oil palm and cocoa production in a way to promote agriculture in the Municipality.

During a visit to one of the sites, Mr Ernest Osei Yeboah, the Assistant Secretary of the Association, said they have initiated a project known as the Community Mining Reclamation (CMR) Project, where reclaimed sites would be use to cultivate cash crops in large quantities to help create employment, especially for the youth.

He said when the project commenced, it could employ over 200 youth in the municipality and it would also help to re-gain devastated lands that were destroyed as a result of the activities of illegal miners.

Mr Yeboah disclosed that their initiative was to support the government's 'Sustainable Youth in Agriculture' programme so as to make agriculture attractive to the youth.

Mr Yeboah said they were working hand in hand with the Agricultural Extension Agents to help determine specific lands that would be favourable for the production of the cash crops.

He said plans were far advanced for the association to enroll onto the government's 'Planting for Food and Jobs' (PFJ) programme to enable them have access to improved seedlings for the success of their project.

He pleaded that, the traditional authorities in the communities should rally behind the Association.

Mr Yeboah therefore called on other investors and businessmen to come and partner the Association to ensure the success of the project.

Mr Emmanuel Ahinkrah, the Secretary of the Association, said they have been issued with concerned letters by the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly and the Akroma Gold Mining Company Limited to enable them function effectively.

He mentioned lack of equipment such as bulldozers to help fill the devastated lands and pleaded with heavy track dealers to come and support them.