8 hours ago

King Promise has denied claims by Kwaisey Pee that he (King Promise) subbed him when he approached him for a feature.

Kwasi Poku Addae as known in his private life speaking on Accra-based Asaase radio, disclosed he put his request before King Promise when he won the ‘Best Male Vocalist Category', but he turned him down.

“I have approached King Promise as well, and he never did it. And I met him (King Promise) after the VGMAs. We were in the same category “Best Male Vocalist Category”. It was him, myself, Joe Mettle, and the other guys.

“And I won that category, so after that, I met him and told him that I had sent him a song and was still waiting on him, but he told me he didn’t know about it,” he said.

Responding to the accusation in an interview monitored by showbizfila.com, King Promise denied Kwaisey Pee's claims; said he (King Promise) has never sat down with him (Kwaisey Pee) to talk about feature.

“I have never sat down with Kwaisey Pee over a feature. We never had an agreement. I remember I met him and Killbeatz a couple of years ago. He is Kilbeatz’s friend. He said he will talk to Killbeatz so we do something. That is the only conversation I know but we have not sat down to talk about it again”. King Promise denied.

He disclosed the he does not have Kwaisey Pee's contact.

"I don't have his (Kwaisey Pee) contact, he does not have mine. We don't have that connection, he is a legend and I greet him where ever I meet him but we do not have direct relationship.

I have never met him (Kwaisey Pee) at VGMAs. He had never sent me a beat to listen. Is not that he called me to go to the studio and I did not. He said he will talk to Killbeatz but I have not heard anything again”. King Promise stated.