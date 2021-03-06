2 hours ago

Editor in chief of New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako Jnr

The mother of ace journalist, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako has died, Ghananewspage.com has reported.

The sad incident according to the report, occurred on Saturday, 6th March, 2021, at the Maritime Hospital.

This is contained in a statement issued by Gordon Asare-Bediako, who works with the New Crusading Guide on his Facebook timeline, the report disclosed.

This is how Mr. Asare-Bediako reported the news about his boss’ mum’s demise;

We regretfully announce the demise of Madam Gloria Aba Addison, the biological mother of Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako, Publisher and on-leave Editor – in-Chief of The New Crusading GUIDE newspaper.

Madam Gloria’s sad departure occured on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Tema Maritime Hospital after battling a short illness.

We warmly express our sincerest condolences to Kwaku Baako, his siblings and the entire family as they mourn their beloved mum.

We plead with the public to respect their privacy as you all extend condolences in these trying times.

Rest peacefully in the bossom of the Lord Mama”

The Tema Community 2 Residence of Maa Aba, Aunty Gloria as she was variously known, have been besieged with mourners but a a source told us that “we’re in COVID-19 times so it’s not healthy to receive large numbers of people at the same time”.

Madam Gloria Aba Addison was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.

Myabclive.com would keep you posted on funeral arrangements.

Source: Ghananewspage.com