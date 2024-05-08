58 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwaku Karikari stole the spotlight in the Serbian Prva Liga clash between FK Jedinstvo Ub and RFK Grafičar, showcasing his undeniable talent with a stellar performance.

Despite RFK Grafičar's early advantage, courtesy of Babacar Mboup's goal within the first minute, Karikari swiftly responded with an equalizer in the eighth minute, setting the stage for an enthralling encounter.

FK Jedinstvo Ub capitalized on the momentum, with Dejan Milicevic, Miodrag Pivac, and Jovan Stojanovic extending their lead with three more goals in the 24th, 27th, and 45th minutes, respectively.

Although Mboup found the back of the net again for RFK Grafičar in the 87th minute, FK Jedinstvo Ub held firm to secure the victory.

Karikari's standout performance throughout the match underscored his exceptional form, having amassed an impressive tally of 11 goals and four assists in 27 appearances this season.

His teammate, Zubairu Ibrahim, also played a crucial role in the team's success, contributing significantly before being substituted after 78 minutes.

The triumph further solidified FK Jedinstvo Ub's position in the league standings, firmly holding onto second place with 58 points from 34 games.

As they gear up for their next challenge against Mačva in the upcoming league fixture, the team carries the confidence and momentum from this impressive victory.