41 minutes ago

Ghana and Espérance Sportive de Tunis player Kwame Bonsu Conte has undergone a successful surgery after suffering a knee injury.

The player has began rehabilitation works on his knee which was operated in order to regain his fitness.

Bonsu picked up the injury in training just before the Tunisia league was about to restart and is set to miss the bulk of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder is set to be out for about 4 to 6 weeks with the injury.

As part of the rehabilitation, he has began some light exercise in the club's gym and hopes to be back soon.

Bonsu has been an integral part of the Esperance team since joining from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in 2019.