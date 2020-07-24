1 hour ago

Former Inter Allies Striker Kwame Karikari has signed a one year contract with Israeli outfit Hapoel Petah Tikva.

The cub announced the deal after the 28 year old free agent passed his mandatory medical on Friday.

Kwame Karikari before his move to Israel played for Belarusian side Dynamo Brest this season.

The nomadic striker has played for clubs across Europe, the gulf region among other places.

He has in the past represented more than a dozen clubs since leaving Inter Allies in the 2010/2011 season.

Kwame Karikari had stints with Swedish clubs such as AIk, Halmstad,Balikesirspor,PFK Stal, Haugesund and played in Turkey, Kazakhstan and Qatar.