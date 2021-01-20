7 minutes ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs, Ernest Thompson has vowed to put tabs on impervious Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku in their outstanding Ghana Premier League game in Cape Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Kwame Opoku has been the star of the show for Kumasi Asante Kotoko this season getting all the goals this season with six goals out of games played so far.

The tough talking Ebusua Dwarfs trainer has vowed to map out a strategy to nullify the threat of the lethal Kotoko poacher when they meet this afternoon.

He made this known in an interview with Takoradi based Kingdom FM, where he stated that Kwame Opoku will be rendered ineffective when the two teams clash this afternoon.

“Kwame Poku cannot score against Dwarfs at Cape Coast. I will map up a strategy to stop him from scoring and I trust my players to stop him”

The former Nkoranza warriors striker is Kotoko's leading marksman this season with six goals in eight league matches this season.

He last scored on Sunday in Kotoko's 1-1 drawn game against WAFA at Sogakope.