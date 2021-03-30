1 hour ago

USM Algiers striker Kwame Opoku is delighted to have made his debut for the Black Stars.

The former Kotoko striker was handed his debut in last week's 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg although he failed to glitter the striker is delighted with the experience.

Kwame Opoku had been in good form for Kumasi Asante Kotoko scoring eight goals across all competitions earning him a move to Algerian giants USM Algiers.

After failing to impress in the draw against South Africa, Opoku could only watch the Sao Tome and Principe match from the substitutes bench.

Despite not getting on the pitch the striker is excited about the experience and hopes to build on it for the future.

“In all things we have to give thanks to God. My experience with the Black Stars was very good because it was my first time getting the opportunity to train with the national team. When I joined the team things were easy and it wasn’t like how I saw it from behind”.

“I thought things will be difficult being my first time but when I joined them I realized it was cool” he told Wontumi FM.

The former Kotoko striker will in the coming days join his new teammates in Algeria at his new club.