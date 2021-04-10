2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has departed Ghana for Algeria on Friday night to begin his career with USM Algers.

The Algerian side acquired the prolific Kotoko marksman during the second round of the local transfer window for a reported fee of about 500,000 euros.

He was the top scorer for Kumasi Asante Kotoko having scored eight goals across all competition and seven in the Ghana Premier League.

His performance eventually led to call up into the national team as he was handed his debut in Ghana's 1-1 drawn game against South Africa in the AFCON 2021 qualifier although he was played in a rather unfamiliar right wing role before he was taken off at half time.

He joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors.