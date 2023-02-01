52 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Opoku has sealed a transfer move to Moroccan Botola Pro 1 side Olympique Club de Khouribga in the January transfer window.

Kwame Opoku has signed a two and half year contract with his new side after passing a medical examination.

The striker has been linked with a move away from USM Algiers where he has fallen down the pecking order.

He was linked with a move back home to Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak with the player confirming in a recent radio interview that he was close to returning to his former side Kotoko.

The ex- Nkoranza Warriors striker was loaned out to Saudi Arabian side Najran SC in August 2022 by USM Algers but the deal was terminated in less than a month.

Opoku started his Algerian career very well but injuries and poor form contributed to his poor output at the tail end.

In April 2021, he joined the Algerian side from Asante Kotoko and played 34 matches in all competitions for the club scoring six goals and providing six assists.

He joined Asante Kotoko from Nkoranza Warriors in 2019 but only made an appearance for the club in the 2020/2021 league season but left midway through the season after scoring nine goals in 20 matches.