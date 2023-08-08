2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Kwame Peprah marked his debut for Hapoel Hadera with a goal, despite his team suffering a 2-1 defeat against Sakhnin in a Round 3 fixture of the Israeli Toto Cup on Sunday.

Peprah, who recently signed a one-year contract with an option to extend after departing South African club Orlando Pirates, started the match and played the entire duration.

Sakhnin took an early lead when Israel international Basil Khuri found the back of the net after 20 minutes, giving them a one-goal advantage going into halftime.

After the break, the home team continued their strong performance, extending their lead with a goal from Saher Taji in the 53rd minute.

However, in the dying moments of the game, Kwame Peprah, formerly of King Faisal, managed to score a goal for Hapoel Hadera, reducing the deficit.

Peprah's journey to Hapoel Hadera follows a successful spell in the Ghana Premier League with King Faisal, during which he netted an impressive 12 goals in the 2020/21 season.

His strong performances earned him a move to South African side Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal.

In his debut season with Orlando Pirates, Peprah contributed nine goals, helping the team reach the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup, where they narrowly lost to RS Berkane.

While he encountered challenges during the 2022/23 season, spending the latter half on loan at Maritzburg United, Peprah remains a promising talent with a total of nine goals from 44 appearances across all competitions for Orlando Pirates.

His impactful debut for Hapoel Hadera suggests that Peprah is ready to make his mark in the Israeli football scene and contribute to his new team's future endeavors.