36 minutes ago

Renowned economist and statesman Kwame Pianim has urged the government to impose a three to six-month freeze on all non-industrial gold mining activities as part of urgent measures to tackle the illegal mining menace, popularly known as galamsey.

Pianim’s call follows the tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, which claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others. The officials were on a mission related to addressing the galamsey crisis.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Pianim said the deaths should serve as a stark reminder of the need for decisive national action. He proposed that the mining freeze be followed by the establishment of a presidential commission to investigate the problem and recommend sustainable solutions.

“We have suggested that there should be a complete freeze—three to six months—on all non-industrial gold mining so that a presidential commission is set up to look into it,” Pianim said.

He explained that the pause would allow for a comprehensive review of the environmental, social, medical, and agricultural impacts of galamsey. Pianim stressed that the issue poses an existential threat to the nation and that the recent tragedy underscores its urgency.

“The fact that government and military personnel lost their lives while on a mission to address this problem is significant,” he noted.

Pianim also described the galamsey fight as “the litmus test for the second coming of President Mahama,” urging the government to take decisive action without delay.

The August 6 crash claimed the lives of:



Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Defence Minister



Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Environment, Science and Technology Minister



Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator



Samuel Sarpong, former Ashanti Regional Minister



Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate



Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, pilot



Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu



Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The nation has been plunged into mourning as leaders and citizens alike grapple with both the human loss and the urgent national crisis the victims died trying to address.