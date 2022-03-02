44 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku has pledged to contribute an amount of $300 which is the cedi equivalent of GHc2,100 for the supposed new stadium project.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah speaking on Tuesday on Oyerepa FM stated that he will build a stadium for the club if he can get 100,000 supporters to contribute an amount of $100.

Kwame Poku has since pledged he will pay an amount of $300 for the supposed stadium project which the club wants to embark on.

The striker joined Asante Kotoko from Nkoranza Warriors in the truncated 2019/2020 season but played only half a season the next one before joining USM Algiers in Algeria.

Kwame Poku scored four goals in 16 appearances for his Algerian side last season before he was used as a super sub.

This season he is yet to score a goal for his side in eight matches played so far in the Algerian league.