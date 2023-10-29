2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku played a pivotal role in Peterborough United's thrilling victory over Blackpool FC in English League One.

Peterborough managed to survive a Blackpool comeback in an exciting match at Bloomfield Road.

Kwame Poku opened the scoring for Peterborough when he fired home a cross from Ephron Mason-Clark.

However, they missed an opportunity to double their lead when Mason-Clark had a penalty saved by Dan Grimshaw after being fouled by Matt Pennington.

Blackpool's task became more challenging when Olly Casey was shown a red card early in the second half for bringing down Ricky-Jade Jones, and Peterborough extended their lead when Harrison Burrows scored from the resulting free-kick.

Nicholas Bilokapic made two important saves to deny Sonny Carey as Blackpool searched for a response, but Poku set up Jones for Peterborough's third goal before the hour, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

However, Blackpool scored twice in a span of four minutes to set up an exciting finish.

Kenny Dougall headed in a goal, and Sonny Carey was the first to the rebound after Bilokapic parried James Husband's shot.

Peterborough held on to win 4-2, with Mason-Clark scoring the final goal in stoppage time, moving them up to fourth in the league standings.

Poku has now scored three goals and provided five assists in 14 league matches this season.