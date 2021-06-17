2 hours ago

Ghanaian comic rapper and “Bibii Besi” hit maker, Kwame Yogot, has finally released his most anticipated banger dubbed “Oh Ah” produced by Rayrock, which is already receiving massive reactions across the country.

The musician from the Sky Entertainment Record Label proved to his fans, in his new music, why he is still the best rapper.

“Oh Ah” happens to be Kwame Yogot's first official release of the month of June 2021, after topping charts with his previous song "Biibi Besi" featuring the Rockstar, Kuami Eugene.

The song has already crossed 1 million streams on YouTube and Audiomack.

Kwame Yogot, prior to signing a new deal with his new Record Label, had worked with great artistes like Yaa Pono, Medikal, Fameye and a host of others.