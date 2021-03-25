3 hours ago

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has chastised the parents of the two Rastafarian students whose enrolment into Achimota Senior High School was denied by the school management.

To him, the Achimota/Rasta students brouhaha is ''not about the dreadlocks. It is about the child in the dreadlocks. It is about the Ghanaian child in the dreadlocks. One educated, all educated. One wayward, all wayward . . .This is an innocent child; he is not of a majority age".

Kwamena Duncan believed the students didn't have a choice but to wear dreadlocks because their parents suppressed them to do it.

"I ask this boy's father. How do you become a Rastafarian? Is it your father who imposed it on him by force? You got exposed to, you had become an adult; you had choices. The values, the norms of the Rastafari creed, you understood it on your own and accepted that, look, this is the way I'm going to go. Why then would you want to force it on your child?''

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kwamena Duncan blamed the parents for the trauma that their children are currently going through as a result of the school management's decision.

"The values of the Rastafari creed is that they are people of love. They're charitable. So, train your child; let him grow in those values. Let him get exposed to those values and others and then, when he is of a majority age, he makes his decision," he said.