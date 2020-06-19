2 hours ago

Ace broadcaster of Peace FM Kwame Sefa Kayi has received a branded Umbro Jersey from Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of 50th birth day celebration on Saturday.

The host of Peace FM’s morning show Kokrokoo is a known fan of Accra Hearts Of oak.

He becomes the second media guru who has been honoured with the customized jersey just after a week when the club leadership reached out to astute broadcaster and host of the Citi FM Morning show, Bernard Koku Avle and Jessica Opare-Saforo also of Citi FM,

The record 2004 CAF Confederations Cup winners did presentation at the premises of Accra-based media outlet Peace FM to make a presentation to Mr Sefa Kayi, who is known in the media space as Chairman General.

The dyed-in-the-wool Phobian expressed his gratitude to the leadership for the presentation.

The continental club masters have a large following in the country and have capitalized on that to reach out to influential faces in the corridors of power.