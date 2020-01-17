11 minutes ago

Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association Mr Rand Abbey has disclosed that the dissolution of the various technical teams of the national teams was not a move to oust former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

Some persons are of the view that the decision by the GFA to dissolve all technical teams of the various national teams was a carefully etched plan to clandestinely get Kwasi Appiah out of the Black Stars coaching job.

But Randy Abbey has clarified that perception saying that Kwasi Appiah would have been maintained If he had a binding contract with the GFA.

Kwasi Appiah's contract as the national team coach expired on the last day of the year 2019 but the GFA decided not to renew it and so he had not valid contract at the time the technical teams of the national teams was dissolved on 2nd January.

“We didn’t dissolve the national teams because of Kwesi Appiah. If he had a binding contract with the FA it wouldn’t have affected him. We wanted to reconstitute the national teams that was the reason for the dissolution”, he told Asempa FM.

According the President of Kpando Hearts of Lions, the decision to dissolve all technical teams of the various national teams was to restructure the various national teams.