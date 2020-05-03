2 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of FA United, Mr. Ransford Antwi, has advised Ghana's Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah to call Kofi Asare Brako, his aide to order.

His calls come following a series of disparaging remarks made by Asare Brako about forme Black Stars trainer, James Kwasi Appiah.

According to Mr. Antwi, he is livid about the persistent verbal assault by the Spokesperson of the Minister of Sports on a decent personality like Coach Kwasi Appiah , whose credentials as a former Black Stars’ player, Captain and Coach on two separate occasions, makes him one of the most respected individuals in the country.

Speaking to Sun City Radio in an interview, the renowned football administrator noted that it is unthinkable for Kofi Asare Brako to be allowed to do something that even the President of the Republic cannot do.

He also expressed regrets that both the Communication outfits of the Ministry of Sports and the GFA have failed woefully in their response to a legitimate payment demand by Appiah who served his nation wholeheartedly.

‘‘Indeed, if the FA thought they were not responsible for the payment of the Coach’s salaries, what stopped them from simply acknowledging receipt of his letter and assuring him that it would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for action,” Mr. Antwi said.

‘‘What also prevented the Ministry from clarifying that its attention had been drawn to the matter and that it was taking steps to effect payment or otherwise’’ he added.

On whether he thought the Minister is in support of the utterances of Asare Brako, he retorted that ‘‘if the Minister was not in support, why this deafening silence of his parts’’.

Mr Antwi further disclosed that he is disgusted at the suggestion by the spokesperson to the effect that the nation did Kwasi Appiah a favour by employing him and questioned the rationale for extending his contract with enhanced remunerations when they knew he was not qualified for the job.

He warned against the delay antcics to pay Appiah as their actions are dragging the names of the FA, the Ministry and the Presidency into serious disrepute.

The Ghana Football Association, failed to renew Kwasi Appiah’s contract after its expiration on 31st December, 2019.

Before exiting, the nation’s football governing body, owed him an amount of $185,000.

Appiah, through his solicitors, have served the Ghana FA a reminder to settle him.

Failure to do so, according to his legal representatives, would force them drag the federation to FIFA.