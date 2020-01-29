49 minutes ago

Dutch Eredivisie side Williem II have announced the capture of German born Ghanaian duo of Kwasi Okyere Wreidt and Derrick Köhn from Bayern Munich.

The duo are players of Bayern Munich II but will join their new club to test their might in a topflight league after player for much of the time and the third tier league in Germany.

They will link up with their new club in the summer after penning contracts till 2023 for Eredivisie side Williem II.

25 year old Kwasi Okyere is a striker while Derrick Köhn is a full back and both were born in the German City of Hamburg.

Kwasi Okyere Wreidt has this season scored 13 goals in 21 games in the in the Bundesliga 3 while 20 year old full back Derrick Köhn has made 14 league appearances with four assists.

The two would want to prove themselves in the Dutch topflight after languishing in the lower tier of German football.

In 2018 Kwasi Okyere Wreidt was handed a Black Stars call up by former coach Kwasi Appiah in international friendly matches against Japan and Iceland in Yokohama and Reykjavík respectively.