1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker, Kwasi Okyere Wreidt scored the only goal for his Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II Tilburg in their 5-1 defeat away from home to FC Utrecht on Sunday.

The former Bayern Munich striker has been in fine form for his side this season with some eye catching displays.

It was a demoralizing defeat handed his side by FC Utrecht but the Ghanaian striker at least covered himself in some glory as he helped reduce the deficit with the only goal of the game.

Baart Ramselaar scored a hattrick with his first of the three goals coming in the 10th minute before the second arrived in the 25th minute before wrapping up the hattrick in the 67th minute of the second half.

Kwasi Okyere Wreidt pulled one back for his side in the 35th minute of the game before two more goals were added by Mohammed Mahali in the 83rd minute before Joris Van Overeem sealed the results with a goal in injury time.

The 27 year old Ghana striker has scored four goals in 11 matches for his side with two assists.