4 hours ago

Black Stars striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt grabbed a brace for his lower-tier German side Holstein Kiel in their big away win over Karlshruher SC in the Bundesliga 2 game on Saturday.

The away side won the match 4-1 in what was a dominant display from the travelers at the BBBank Stadium.

Holstein Kiel's intense pressure paid off as it resulted in an own goal in the 15th minute from youngster Tim Breithaupt to give the away side the lead.

Okyere Wriedt doubled the advantage for his side after an assist from German attacker Steven Skrzybski in the 30th minute.

Fabian Reese scored the third goal for the away side in the 67th minute to put the game beyond the home side but the home side pulled one back five minutes later with a goal from Simone Rapp

The former Bayern Munich striker Wriedt had his brace deep in added time with an assist from Jann-Fiete Arp.

Compatriot Stephan Kofi Ambrosius lasted the entire duration of the match starring for Karlsruher.

The Germany-born Ghanaian who is included in Ghana's preliminary World Cup has three goals and an assist in 12 appearances for Kiel this season.