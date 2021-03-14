43 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was on the score sheet for his side Willem II in the Eredivisie as they beat Heerenveen 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The striker scored the second goal for his side in what was his sixth league goal of the season since joining from the junior ranks of Bayern Munich in the summer.

Sebastian Holmen opened the scoring for Willem II in the 29th minute of the game before the 26 year old Ghanaian made the results safe with his second goal in the 55th minute after heading home from a cross.

Che Nunnely scored the third goal for the home side in the 57th minute before Heerenveen scored what proved to be a consolation goal through Joey Veerman in the 73rd minute.

The Ghanaian striker played the entire the duration of the game as he helped his team in their relegation fight.