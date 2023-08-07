3 hours ago

Candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in Effia-Kwesimintsim early on Monday morning struggled to locate exams centres at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and Takoradi Secondary School

About 3,365 candidates are participating in this year’s BECE examination with 99 public and private schools sitting for the exams, in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Directorate of Education.

When Citi News team arrived at the Takoradi Technical University campus where 76 exam Centres have been created, some school teachers with their candidates were stranded in locating their centre with 3 minutes to the start of the Religious and Moral Education paper.

Speaking toon the conduct of the exams, the Effia-Kwesimintsim Director of Education, Catherine Biney, said the initial difficulties with candidates locating their centres are normal for the first day but blamed the situation largely on the fact that Takoradi Technical University is still in session hence the scattered centres on the campus.

“We have 7 centres and for Takoradi Technical University we have six centres and the remaining one is at Takoradi Secondary School. For TTU alone, 76 schools are writing here and 23 are writing at Takoradi Secondary School. So far the exam preparation is well organized with materials distributed to the various centres. Today being the first day, we will have problems with candidates looking for their centres and that is what we are sorting out, but everything is set, and we are waiting for the papers to come.”

“They have to give us the centres to write the exams but because school is in session for TTU, they just gave us part of their premises that would cater for the number of candidates that are coming here. So the centres are scattered. You just can’t have all of them in one place, if you don’t know the terrain, you will have difficulty in locating a centre, but the invigilators and supervisors will take them there and direct themselves as to what to do,” he said.

Source: citifmonline