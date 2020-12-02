2 hours ago

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has exposed the individual behind the tape recording of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo receiving a sum of money from Ghana's Ambassador to USA, Baffour Adjei Bawuah.

The incident happened at the private residence of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Salis Newspaper published a story under the headline "Caught Pants Down! President Akufo-Addo Taking Bribe'' reporting that the President was bribed by Mr. Adjei Bawuah who was acting on behalf of the Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass.

''It has been revealed that NANA AKUFO-ADDO is not the ANGEL Ghanaians perceived him to be but one, who is fully entangled in CORRUPTION and only fights corruption with words. Undercover investigations conducted by The Salis Newspaper has exposed sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) taking a bribe in a BROWN ENVELOPE in an undercover video. The money was handed over to Ambassador Baffour Adjei Bawuah...The US $40000 Dollar Bribe was paid to the President in 2017 after the NPP won the 2016 Elections at Nana Akufo-Addo's private residence in Nima, Accra. The giver of the BRIBE is the current Director of URBAN ROADS, Alhaji Dr. Abass'', the newspaper read.

The story has so far dominated political discussions with political opponents of the President using it against his campaign to be re-elected into office.

But Kweku Baako has shot down the story while discussing it on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako asserted that the story is untrue.

He disclosed the person who recorded the President is called Salis Yakubu and is the owner of the Salis newspaper.

He noted that the story has been skewed to look like the money presentation was made recently but actually it was done in 2016 prior to the general elections when President Nana Akufo-Addo was then a candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He stressed that the money which was given to the President was Ghc 40000 but not 40000 dollars as published in the Salis newspaper and added the cash was to assist the Akufo-Addo victory campaign in 2016.

Mr. Baako exposed the true character of Salis Yakubu.

He noted that Salis secretly recorded the incident and gave a wrong account in the voice-over he made on the video so as to tarnish the image of President Akufo-Addo.

Kweku Baako further disclosed he knows Salis Yakubu very well and that he once introduced him to investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas but Anas sacked him after few months of working with him.

Mr. Baako also revealed that he is the same guy who lied about him during an undercover report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled ''Who watches the watchman'' by saying he (Baako) had secretly recorded the President.

"Look, this is a guy that I influenced his entry into Tiger Eye," he said but he regrets introducing him to Anas because any person who knows Salis' true colors would never believe what he says or does, and particularly not believe the bribery allegation against the President because he lacks credibility.

"He is a political prostitute and a mercenary of the highest order. I regret myself. I led him to see Anas and became part of Tiger Eye, and in four/five months, Anas dismissed him. This is 2006 and then he set up his own group," he stated.

Mr. Baako also revealed that Salis has been collecting videos to blackmail his victims, so advised the NPP not to pay attention to him.

"As I speak to you, I know he's exited to Benin. I'm telling you. You know our borders are closed but they're porous. You understand me. The borders are closed but they're porous and so there are entry points that you can't find an immigration person there and if you're determined to exit, you'll exit . . . He does these things and he sells them. He got into the NPP party; he got into it.

"This boy did the recording. Unfortunately for him, we have the original . . . So, when he decided to do the fake one in order to blackmail and collect money, and he collected monies from some people who didn't that the thing is fake . . . He lied and he's still lying. He is in Benin. By now, he's anticipating that I will come here and say something. He should stay there forever . . . Let me tell you that that tape by the boy is fake."

''The sad part is that a fine public servant like Alhaji Abass, you bring him to the front burner relative to propaganda of nuisance value. It's unfair to him. He doesn't deserve that . . . ''

He called on Alhaji Abass to file a law suit against Salis Yakubu and his team.

"I would pray to God that this case should go to court. Look, the court doesn't interrogate rumors, gossips and so forth. They have no room there and you'll be so embarrased . . . I hope what I've heard is true that he's getting his lawyers to take steps to deal with this matter.''