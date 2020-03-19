2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has denied reports that he contradicted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Reports, after the Finance Minister went to Parliament on Tuesday, indicated that the $100 million devoted by President Akufo-Addo to fight coronavirus pandemic is not yet available.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has accused President Akufo-Addo of deceit after reports that the money he claimed was available was actually yet to come.

However, during Wednesday’s edition of Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr. disclosed that the Finance Minister debunked making those claims in a telephone conversation.

"I called the Finance Minister for his side of the story . . . and (he said) as far as he is concerned, he did not tell the House that Ghana is incapable of mobilizing it or the money is non-existence," he added.