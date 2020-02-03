1 hour ago

Ex Black Stars head coach Kwasi Appiah has disclosed that he could have turned down a fresh contract offer from the Ghana Football Association.

The 59-year-old trainer was relieved off his role as head coach of the Ghana senior national team following the GFA’s decision dissolve the technical teams of all national teams.

Appiah was re-appointed as head coach to replace Avram Grant in April 2017 and was tasked to end Ghana’s trophy drought by winning the African Cup of Nations.

However the former SC Khartoum gaffer failed to deliver the silverware leaving most Ghanaian fans disappointed with his performance.

And following his dismissal by the Ghana FA, the soft-spoken coach told ACCRA based Peace FM in an interview that there was a possibility that he could have rejected a new contract if he was offered a deal stay on.

“I don’t feel bitter about my exit from the national team. There is a time for everything and I believe the time came. What if I was offered a new deal and I turned it down? Because that was also a possibility,” Kwesi Appiah said.

The former Black Stars left back has recently launched his book titled Leaders Don’t Have To Yell.