1 hour ago

Former Black Stars trainer, Kwasi Appiah is set for a legal tussle with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as his lawyers have written to the Federation demanding $180,000 in unpaid wages and salaries to be paid within the next seven days.

Appiah who was on a $35,000 monthly salary is demanding for his unpaid wages for six months from August 2019- December 2019 which totals $175,000 and winning bonus of $10,000.

Report say Kwasi Appiah has instructed his lawyers to serve the GFA with a demand notice giving them seven days to make payment or drag them to the court to demand all unpaid salaries and bonuses since his tenure expired five months ago.

The former Asante Kotoko defender's latest move is to ensure the FA pays all his salary arrears after handing over all properties belonging to the Black Stars to the GFA.

Kwasi Appiah was head coach of the Black Stars for two-and-half years before leaving the post on December 31, 2019 after the expiration of his contract.

Check the letter below