3 hours ago

Kwesi Appiah, the seasoned Ghanaian striker, has earned nominations for the Goal-Of-The-Month award with his two goals in July at Boreham Wood FC, where he currently plays in fifth-tier English football.

One of his remarkable goals was scored during the team's pre-season training, showcasing his skill and precision as he found the net against a reserve Chelsea FC side.

The strike has rightfully earned its place as a strong contender for the prestigious Goal-Of-The-Month accolade.

Appiah's fine pre-season form continued with another impressive goal scored against Potters Bar Town on July 25th. This goal has also been recognized and shortlisted for the coveted award at Boreham Wood FC.

At 32 years of age, the striker joined the National League on a two-year deal after mutually canceling his contract with League Two side Crawley Town.

Throughout his professional career, Kwesi Appiah has been a journeyman, making notable stops at various clubs, including Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Cambridge United, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, and Reading.

As the voting takes place for the Goal-Of-The-Month award, the Ghanaian forward's impressive contributions during the month of July are being celebrated by both fans and teammates at Boreham Wood FC.