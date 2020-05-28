Kwesi Botchwey is a perfect running mate for John Mahama to win 2020 elections

2 hours ago

Ghana’s Former Ambassador to the UK, Victor Smith, has called on the top hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to choose longest-serving Finance Minister,Professor Kwesi Botchwey, as the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for Election 2020.

According to him, he is very experienced in terms of finance hence is the right person to partner the NDC flag bearer to win the 2020 elections.

“I’m pleading with the NDC top hierarchy to select Professor Kwesi Botchwey as the running mate to help John Mahama to win power in 2021 and transform the Ghanaian economy. He is a solid and brave individual and this country needs that type of personality to manage the country, so I prefer Professor Kwesi Botchwey to partner Mahama to save this country from the mess- he has being the longest serving Finance Minister and he managed the economy very well,’’ Victor Smith exclusively told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“That is my opinion and I believe that with his experience he will able to help in transforming the crippling economy, ‘’he added

The presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, former President John Dramani Mahama will in the coming weeks if not months make pronouncements on who his running mate will be for the 2020 elections.

According to former President Mahama, the country still remains at the crossroad battling the Covid-19 pandemic which makes it impossible for him to name a partner since the person cannot be outdoored.

There have been speculations about who the running mate of John Mahama will be with several names coming up but Mahama has settled on his choice, the source said.

