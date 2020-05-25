1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to announce its vice-presidential candidate.

Reports that five persons have been already selected emerged a few days ago but the NDC debunked it saying “the general public is therefore advised to ignore any such frivolous and fictitious letter, which is clearly a creation of some unscrupulous persons, who want to divert attention from serious burning national issues,”

Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' Sammy Awuku, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said "it's going to be Professor Kwesi Botchwey".

Professor Kwesi Botchwey, Ghana's longest-serving Finance Minister is tipped by many to become the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for Election 2020

