1 hour ago

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, has bemoaned the sorry state of Ghana football.

The various national teams have struggled to perform during major tournaments and that has been a big blot on the copybook of the current GFA.

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV on Tuesday, the former Wa All Stars owner lamented over the sorry state of Ghana football, which is heading into the abyss.

Since 2019, the Black Stars has failed to progress beyond the group stage of any major competition and as recently as the 2023 AFCON they suffered a similar fate.

"Ghana football is not at a desirable level. I came to office in 2005, and in our first AFCON, we suffered a first-round exit," he said.

"But from 2008 till 2017, we always made the semi-finals of the AFCON. We finished in third place in 2008, second in 2010, semi-finals in 2012 and 2015, second in 2015 and semi-finals in 2017."

Since 2019, the Black Stars have suffered early exits in major competitions. At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Ghana were eliminated in the round of 16 by Tunisia.

At the next AFCON in Cameroun, the Black Stars produced their worst-ever performance at an AFCON, exiting the group stage without a win.

Another group-stage exit followed at the World Cup later in 2022.

"But since 2019, we have always exited after the first round or even in the group stage. So if you drew a graph, you’d see a steep slope. So we all need to help to raise the level again," he concluded.

Nyantakyi helped Ghana secure its first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and it followed with two more appearances which resulted in Ghana's best-ever finish in 2010 where Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Under his watch, Ghana reached two AFCON finals in 2010 and 2015.

The former GFA boss has, however declared his intentions to contest for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat after the untimely demise of Hon. John Kumah.