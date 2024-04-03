47 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has thrown his weight behind Otto Addo following his reappointment as the coach of the Black Stars.

Otto Addo, currently serving as a talent coach for Borussia Dortmund, returns to lead the Black Stars in the wake of Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under former coach Chris Hughton.

During his initial tenure as coach, Addo successfully steered Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, clinching victory over Nigeria in the final qualification playoffs.

Speaking to Onua FM, Nyantakyi highlighted Addo's extensive experience within the national team setup, citing his contributions as a player during the 2006 World Cup and subsequent roles as a scout and assistant coach.

"I believe that Otto Addo can manage the team provided he gets the right support. He has been a player of the Black Stars before," Nyantakyi affirmed.

"He is part of the squad that played in the 2006 World Cup, and in 2014, we brought him back as a scout, and later he came as a coach or assistant coach in the World Cup."

Nyantakyi stressed the importance of rallying support behind Addo, expressing confidence that with the necessary backing, Addo has the potential to excel in his new role.

Addo has already begun work with the Black Stars, managing their recent games against Nigeria and Uganda. He is expected to fully assume his role as permanent coach in May, officially parting ways with Borussia Dortmund.