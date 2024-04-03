37 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is making a foray into politics, leveraging his extensive experience in football administration to pursue a career in governance.

Nyantakyi recently announced his candidacy for Member of Parliament in the Ejisu Constituency, signaling a shift from sports leadership to public service.

Nyantakyi's tenure at the helm of the GFA, which spanned from 2005 until his resignation in 2018 amidst the fallout from the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé, provided him with invaluable insights and connections that he now seeks to apply in the political arena.

Speaking to Onua TV, Nyantakyi emphasized the importance of political guidance, citing his notable achievements in sports, including guiding Ghana's Black Stars to their historic maiden World Cup appearance in 2006.

"Policies is the ultimate. In all we do...you need political guidance," Nyantakyi remarked, highlighting his success in sports.

"I have excelled in sports. You can’t mention three or four people who are famous in sports in Ghana without adding me.

I have reached the pinnacle of my career in sports."

Expressing his aspiration to extend his leadership beyond football, Nyantakyi asserted, "Apart from Ohene Djan, no one has ever reached where I did in sports.

No Ghanaian has served on the FIFA Council. I was the second person after Ohene Djan in the 1960s."

Nyantakyi affirmed his commitment to contribute to national development through political engagement, emphasizing his readiness to utilize his knowledge, experience, and connections for the benefit of the country.

"I want to use the knowledge, experience, and connections that I have acquired for political influence and help the people of this country," he stated, underscoring his dedication to serving the nation.

During his tenure as GFA president, Nyantakyi also held ownership of Wa All Stars, now known as Legon Cities, and served as a FIFA Council Member and Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Despite resigning from all his positions in 2018 and facing legal challenges, Nyantakyi remains steadfast in his determination to make a meaningful impact in the political arena.