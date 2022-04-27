4 hours ago

Former President of the Ghana Football Association and Board Mmeber of Hearts of Oakj, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has rubbished the methods of celebrated investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas.

He says that his methods of supposedly uncovering rot and corruption is tinted with malice.

The investigative journalist in 2018 revealed an investigative work titled number 12 that brought then GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi's world crushing down.

According to Nyaho Tamakloes, detractors of Kwesi Nyantakyi conspired with Anas Aremeyaw Anas to bring him down.

“In investigative journalism, the idea is to spring surprises. If you have been able to gather your information and certain names have been mentioned, you don’t disclose it to the people [whose names were mentioned in your investigations],” he explained on Metro TV’s ‘One On One’ show.

He continued: “In that particular programme [Number 12], the President’s name was mentioned, the Vice’s name was mentioned and other people…you hold [your findings] to your chest and let the public be the first to watch; that is why you are an investigative journalist.

“The moment those at the top of the affairs, whose names were mentioned [see it] they will take measures to clean themselves and that is what happened in Number 12.

“A lot of people believed in that gentleman [Anas] that he was doing a clean job but to me, no. I have been following carefully too. Why do you disclose your findings before the general public gets to know about it?” he quizzed.

“Those who were affected were able to clean themselves and then unfortunately because Kwesi Nyantakyi is defenceless, everybody left him and he faced the problem. But I can tell you that it was planned by his detractors,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe observed.

Dr Tamakloe believes former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi could have been the first African to be FIFA President but for the Anas' number 12 work.

“When they set up a trap, you should be able to know it. Because the boy [Kwesi Nyantakyi] was climbing gradually but for that problem, he would have been the first African to head FIFA. So, what the Speaker (Alban Bagbin) said is true,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed.