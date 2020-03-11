2 hours ago

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper Kwesi Pratt has kicked against the NDC's call on the Government to reduce the price fuel.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a press statement had asked the government to reduce the prices of fuel with immediate effect.

But Mr Pratt want the formula for pricing to be the main issue.

Speaking on Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt said:"I don’t agree with those saying fuel prices should be reduced, because I think the problem is with the formula for calculating the price rather than the price itself.

"So what is important is to look at the formula and not the price itself. If you tinker with the price, if care is not taken, in the next six months, it can escalate . . . so it is not the price we should be worried about but the price formula."

The NPA, however, has assured the public the pricing may take place in the middle of the month in the next price window.