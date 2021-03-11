1 hour ago

Ghana on 2nd March 2021 started rolling out its vaccination programme in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though there were rumours of potentially damaging side effects including erectile dysfunction, the common reports so far are mild.

A few of the people who have received their jab so far complain of headaches, and pain at the injection site. Others had no side effects.

Kwesi Pratt during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' shared what happened to him on the third day after receiving the vaccine.

