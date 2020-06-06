3 hours ago

Panel discussions on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' is not only educative and informative, but oftentimes emotional with a bit of friendly heckling now and then.

However, during Friday's edition of the award-winning programme, Kwasi Pratt Jnr felt the interjections were unruly and deliberate.

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper who was on the show with NPP's National Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye and Head of the Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, abdicated his seat at the tail end of the programme and walked away; leaving the discussion for the other two.

The issue on the table was the controversies surrounding the new voters' register amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

