For years, I have tried, fruitlessly, to uncloak the mystery behind the exceptional animosity Kwesi Pratt Jnr nurses towards the man Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Whatever it is that Pratt believes Akufo-Addo has done against him might be so grievous that he cannot forgive him.

There is a stronger school of thought that indicates that Pratt’s hatred for Akufo-Addo has no basis except that he saw the NDC to be a perfect place to wheedle whatever he desires out of life from.

As though he were the elder brother of John Dramani Mahama, Kwesi Pratt appears to be the saddest of men over the loss suffered by Mahama. It would seem that the umbilical cord to Mr. Pratt’s success under the sun is tied to John Mahama and his NDC.

Why would he then lie about the one who won the special voting if Pratt doesn’t owe his very existence to Mahama? Mr. Pratt claims Mahama won in the special voting. That is a fat lie. These are the facts;

2020 SPECIAL VOTING NATIONAL RESULTS FACTS CHECKED:

NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS - 109,608

TURNOUT (ISSUED BALLOTS) - 92,735 representing 84.6%

NPP - 56,446 - 60.9%

NDC - 35,464 - 38.2%

NPP won in Greater Accra (NPP won in all but 6 of the 31 constituencies where voting took place, including La Dadekotopon). NPP won in Oti, Western, Western North, Northern, North East, Eastern, Central, Bono East, Bono, Ashanti and Ahafo and mainly by huge margins.

NDC only managed to win (1) Volta by a margin of 2,166, (2) Upper West by a margin of 4 votes, (3) Upper East by a 907 margin and (4) Savannah by a margin of 91.

Overall NPP won the special votes by a margin of 20,982.

If they are going to court with such information on Wednesday, the Supreme Court would walk them out without hesitation.

P.K.Sarpong, Whispers from the Corridors of the Thinking Place.