Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Obuasi East Edward Ennin is excited that Kyebi , hometown of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Eastern Region experienced floods.

He holds the view that galamsey is causing the havoc and he is happy the floods happened in the backyard of the President who claims to have fought the menace.

The floods he prayed, should have wiped away some of the family members of people in government so they could learn a lesson or two.

“This is where the President is from and if this is happening and you DCEs are involved, people in the Jubilee house are involved, your Minister are involved and no one is being sacked, nobody is being punished? This will be the result and I wish that the water would have swept some of their family members away.

Masa Ghana first. I was born first a Ghanaian before I was baptized as a Christian before I was 22 years when I joined the NPP. So Ghana first, my religion second, my party third. What is happening is very dangerous. How can you say you’ve stopped galamsey but still in Obuasi people manufacture equipment for galamsey,”

He believes it’s time to take the bull by the horn and make members of the party aware that they are not doing anything to help the country.“The few people who are making money are not using the money to help the country but just their family members. They should not say because I’m a party member I should not complain. When you complain they say you don’t like Nana Addo. President Akufo-Addo needs to sit up because what is happening is not good. I condemned Mahama and I will condemn Akufo-Addo because he has failed,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.

