3 hours ago

Suame Member of Parliament (MP) Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has been appointed the Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

This follows his resignation as Majority Leader in Parliament.

Minister for Works and Housing and Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will sere as the Vice-Chairman.

The 24-member committee whose work takes immediate effect will have sector ministers as advisors.

Some committee members include ex-Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan for Youth and Sports, veteran actress; Juliet Ibrahim for Creative Arts, Dr Assibey Yeboah; Economy, Ingr. Kwabena Agyepong; Works and Housing, Kwadwo Opoku Nsafoa for Energy and Petroleum among others.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications for Dr Bawumia’s campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Read the full statement below: