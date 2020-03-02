38 minutes ago

Founder and leader of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev Christian Kwabena Andrew, has incurred the wrath of the Paramount Chief of Elmina in the Central Region, Nana Kojo Kondua XI, after the Man of God reportedly broke one of Elmina’s gods into pieces and set it ablaze.

The pastor, affectionately called Osofo Kyiriabosom, carried out the act at a time when Nana Kojo Kondua had travelled.

Nana has since banned the flagbearer hopeful of the GUM party from campaigning in his jurisdiction.

The enraged Chief in an interview with Okay FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that the action of the Pastor cum politician is a great affront to the traditional authorities of Elmina for which reason the latter must not go unpunished.

He noted that although he reported the incident to the Police, the law enforcement agency has failed to take action claiming they are unable to deal with spiritual matters.

Nana Kojo Kondua XI has, therefore, vowed to ensure that Osofo Kyiri Abosom who is lacing his boots to contest in the upcoming general election never comes to Elmina to campaign for votes.

“Yesterday, I called the IGP and informed him to speak to Osofo Kyiri Abosom not to come to my town. He has been spoken to but he insists he’s fearless and will come no matter threats issued. Since he’s adamant and wants to come I’m begging Osofo Kyiri Abosom to tell the police that if he visits the area and something happens to him, no one should be arrested or held responsible then he’s free to come to my area. I hear him running his mouth but I want to tell him that it is not everywhere that he can go and boast and throw his weight about. Edina will deal ruthlessly with him when he steps foot in that area.”

Meanwhile, Osofo Kyiri Abosom responding to the threats said though nobody can restrict his movement in Ghana, he will take precautions.

“Once the Chief has publicly issued this warning to me I’ve to protect myself from any attacks. If it means that when I decide to go there I’ll have to inform my party members in Elmina to meet me at the outskirt of the town, I’ll do just that. I’ll not go to the town for somebody to beat me up.”