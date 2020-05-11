56 minutes ago

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has disinfected the headquarters of the Church of Pentecost at La, Accra, with three other transit quarters.

The three transit quarters of the church which also benefitted from the exercise were Gbawe Church of Pentecost Pension House, Tesano Church of Pentecost Transit Quarters and East Legon Transit Quarters, Church of Pentecost—all within Accra.

The exercise was part of the waste management’s corporate social responsibility. It was aimed at fighting the spread of the coronavirus which has ravaged almost every region in the country.

At the La Church of Pentecost, the Zoomlion spraying team disinfected the various offices, washrooms, restrooms, parking lot, and the entire church compound including its entrance.

In addition, footpaths along the church and driveways within the church were also disinfected including the rails.

After completing the exercise at La, the team went to Church of Pentecost Pension House, Gbawe, one of the church’s transit quarters.

Speaking to a cross-section of journalists, the Caretaker of the quarters, Mr Daniel Annor, indicated that the church has been embarking on such an exercise every year.

He, however, added that this year's exercise was a mere coincidence, following the outbreak of the global pandemic—COVID-19.

According to him, it will help ensure the safety of visitors since the venue mostly host a number of people for conferences and other activities.

At the Tesano Church of Pentecost Transit Quarters, the Caretaker of the facility, Mr Dominic Awah, was hopeful that the exercise would go a long way to help the facility, considering the number patrons who transit from the quarters either for meetings or a sleep over assignment.

Being the first of its kind, he expressed the hope that the venue will be safe from micro-organisms which may be injurious to the livelihood of the users.

The spraying team then went to the East Legon Transit Quarters where they disinfected all its facilities.

These included the compound, offices, restrooms, balconies among others.

For his part, the Caretaker, East Legon Transit Quarters, Mr Enock Ennin, noted that though the exercise was the first of its kind, he stressed the need for it to become a periodic affair.

Also benefiting from Zoomlion’s disinfection exercise was the Qodesh

Family Church Ghana headquartered at the North Industrial Area, Accra.

Assistant Pastor to the Resident Bishop, The Qodesh Family Church, Reverend Pius

Worlanyo K. Akator, expressed the church’s gratitude to Zoomlion for the exercise.

“We want to thank Zoomlion for this disinfection exercise, and God bless the company,” Rev Akator gladly expressed.

Other institutions that benefited from the exercise were the headquarters of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Entrance Pharmaceutical-Tobinco Group at Spintex, Accra.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoomlion has disinfected a number of tertiary institutions across the country, state agencies, churches among others. Significantly, this initiative which is on-going forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

This initiative is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts in containing the coronavirus.