8 minutes ago

LA Galaxy's General Manager, Will Kuntz, has expressed the club's excitement over the acquisition of Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil.

Paintsil, previously with Belgian Pro League side K.R.C. Genk, joins LA Galaxy as a Designated Player, signing a four-year contract extending through the end of the 2027 MLS season.

Pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa, Paintsil, who will occupy an international roster slot, is set to be added to the Galaxy roster soon.

Kuntz highlighted Paintsil's integral role at one of Belgium's premier clubs and Africa's distinguished national teams, expressing delight in welcoming him to LA Galaxy.

"Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz.

"We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies."

At 26 years old, Paintsil brings an impressive track record, boasting 61 goals and 35 assists across 228 matches in Europe, featuring for clubs such as K.R.C. Genk (2019-23), MKE Ankaragücü (2020-21), and Ferencvárosi TC (2017-18).

During the 2022-23 season, Paintsil notably contributed 32 goal involvements (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches for Genk.

His stellar performance in the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League, where he recorded 28 goal involvements (14 goals, 14 assists) in 30 league appearances (28 starts), played a crucial role in Genk's qualification for the 2023-24 Europa Conference League.