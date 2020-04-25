2 hours ago

Industries in Ghana and the world have reinforced safety measures towards the prevention of the coronavirus.

This is in conformity with the World Health Organisation (WHO) directives as well as directives from the President of the republic.

Cold Store giant La Bianca Company limited is no exception. The company has made compulsory the wearing of face masks to customers and the general public who visit the company.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, management said, the action was line with the directive issued by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country.

“Since the outbreak of this pandemic, La Bianca has been proactive in measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. However, following the directives from the President to make the wearing of face mask compulsory, we also want to make it mandatory for all customers and the general public. In line with that, we provide free face masks for those who don’t have it before we allow them access to our premises.”

Mr. Henry Adofo Asiedu, who spoke to the media noted that, aside from customers, all workers are mandated to wear a face mask during working hours and even after work.

He also stated that, other measures introduced to fight COVID-19 at the company are, Education/Sensitization on face mask-wearing, social and physical distancing and the need to use hand sanitizers more often.

Mr. Henry pointed out that, the measure forms part of efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of staff of the company as well as other visitors into its premises.

According to Mr. Henry as long as one could get a cloth to cover his or her face and mouth, they would be allowed entry into the cold store.

He added that these measures would help slow the spread of the Coronavirus especially from people who may have the virus but do not know.

