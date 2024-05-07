13 hours ago

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has shared a lovely story of how they met.

She recounted that, they first crossed paths when she visited Kumasi as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Ecobank Ghana.

Her encounter with the King unfolded during the inauguration of the first Ecobank branch in Kumasi, where she was tasked to deliver the vote of thanks.

After the event, she shared that, the King commended her for the splendid delivery and they exchanged numbers.

Later that evening, Lady Julia was invited by her manager to dinner at Otumfuo’s residence, unknowingly stepping into an audition for a lifelong role.

“Here we are, 22 years later, with many beautiful children, grandchildren, and an amazing extended family.”

During a grand dinner held in honour of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II’s 74th birthday on May 6, Lady Julia read aloud a heartfelt love letter to her husband.

“Sweet, these years together truly have been exceptional, and I continue to pinch myself daily to remind myself that this is not a dream, but indeed the wonderful life you promised me when we first met. You have exceeded my expectations.”

The celebration brought together dignitaries, members of royal families, and esteemed guests at the Jubilee Hall, all joining in the joyous occasion.