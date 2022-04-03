2 hours ago

Ghanaian center back Lalas Abubakar was the hero for his Major League side Colarado Rapids as he scored a rare goal for his side in their 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in the first leg of the Rocky Mountains Cup.

The Rapids, who were off for two weeks coming off the international break, looked sharp as they created plenty of opportunities in the final third, but did not find a winner. The teams would go on to share the points Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, as it finished 1-1.

In the 44th minute, Real Salt Lake was awarded a penalty kick after Keegan Rosenberry had a hand on the back of Justin Meram who went down. On the sideline, head coach Robin Fraser was heated over the decision, which stood even after going to VAR, the MLS video assistant referee. In order for the penalty to be reversed, a clear and obvious decision had to be found, but the decision stood.

Staring down William Yarbrough shooting towards C38 supporters, Pablo Ruiz sent Yarbrough the wrong way and made no mistake, as he buried his shot into the bottom left corner.

The center back has been with Colorado since 2019 starting on loan and 2020 as a full squad member, scored only his fourth goal for the Burgundy Boys in the 56th minute of the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup for the equalizer at 1-1.