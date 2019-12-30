22 minutes ago

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that the club are in talks with 19 year old full back Tariq Lamptey about extending his contract which expires in the summer.

English born Ghanaian youngster Tariq Lamptey is the latest from the Chelsea Academy to be given an opportunity to shine in the first team as he replaced Fikayo Tomori another academy graduate in the 59th minute of Chelsea's game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The youngster's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, but Lampard is confident he will remain at the club for a few more years.

"We'll see. He's talking with the club and hopefully he feels a bit of love from today as we've parachuted him in," he told reporters when asked about the defender's contract situation.

"He was actually on his Christmas break when we called him in yesterday. He trained and then played.

"I'd seen him when I was doing my coaching badges and you do a lot of hours with the academy and youth team. I saw him train a lot and I know he has a different dimension as a right-sided wing back.

"He has pace, low centre of gravity and can go by people. Of course he wants to work on his end product and all the last bits."