1 hour ago

Dr. John Williams Oteng, a former lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon is being terrorised by hooligans (landguards) in attempt to takeover his property at Mempeasem at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

A known landguard, Daniel Larbi and his men, have been using all sort of hooliganism to chase the 70 year old Dr. Williams Oteng's from his one and half plot of land legally acquired.

The notorious land guard who has been terrorizing residence of Mempeasem was said to have boasted of using his powers to grab any land he wants and that of the old man's pieces land.

Our checks reveals that Daniel Laryea and his accomplice Eng. Samuel Larbi Darko, a former employee of Lands Commission in Accra and currently the Chief Executive Officer of Losa Mills Consult Ltd have been accused of numerous land theft by the residents of Mempeasem.

Daniel Laryea using some hard core land guards popularly known as Mboma Rasta and his boys to invade a private land in a 'show of force' trying to take the parcel of land from its' owners.

Even though, Dr. Williams had put up a five bedroom apartment on the land, this could not deter them from backing off the pieces of land but trying to use violence tactics to steal the old man's property.

Further checks reveals that Dr. Williams has been occupying the land for the past 30 years.

Residents accused the East Legon police station of been brain behind Daniel Laryea' protection.

And the reason for that act of using force is that he is interested in the land, and that the value of the has changed over the years.

Daniel Laryea is said to have also shown airs indicating that if the owner tries to make any attempt on land then he will release his attack dogs on him.

Thealhajj.com has gathered that Daniel Laryea and his accomplish, the CEO of Losa

Mills have been boosting of using the police to execute their nefarious activities within the East Legon and its environs.

According to the facts of the matter, the land in question was sold to Dr. John Williams Oteng by the chief of Mempeasem, Nii Sodjah Obodai some 30 years ago.

However, the land that has five bed rooms built on it by the owner catches the eye Danieal Laryea and his chief surveyor.

No amount of plea from the old man could keep these land guards off the land.

Source: Malik